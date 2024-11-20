Inside The Wizards

Wizards Projected to Land Rutgers Star

The Washington Wizards should keep an eye on Rutgers this season.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 15, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Lathan Sommerville (24) slaps hands with guard Ace Bailey (4) during the first half against the Monmouth Hawks at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Lathan Sommerville (24) slaps hands with guard Ace Bailey (4) during the first half against the Monmouth Hawks at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are 2-11 to start the season, so the scouting department should be looking at some of the top prospects that will be declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft.

While Duke freshman Cooper Flagg is the top prize, the Wizards won't be able to get him if the lottery doesn't award the franchise the No. 1 overall pick.

In Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman's latest mock draft, the Wizards are slated to select Rutgers wing Ace Bailey with the No. 2 overall pick.

"Tight defense just isn't enough to disrupt a 6'10" wing who can separate, release and connect from any spot on the floor," Wasserman writes. "It's a blessing and a curse, as Bailey does become vulnerable to settling on low-percentage, highlight jumpers. But he's also too good at hitting them to nitpick an 18-year-old with his tools and athleticism. Bailey figures to be locked into the top-three discussion all season, and while NBA teams like the Washington Wizards or Utah Jazz may be motivated to finally find a point guard of the future, front offices often feel an extra level of comfort drafting big wings who create and shoot."

Bailey, a 6-10 wing that can play multiple positions, would be an ideal fit for a Wizards team that can go in a number of different directions. Bailey is the ideal size for a wing in today's NBA, and his ability to do things on both ends of the floor will make him a great professional development project.

In his debut for Rutgers, Bailey scored 17 points on 50 percent shooting while grabbing six rebounds against Monmouth, a sign that he can contribute early in his collegiate career.

Bailey will be back on the floor for Rutgers tonight against Merrimack. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News