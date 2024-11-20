Wizards Projected to Land Rutgers Star
The Washington Wizards are 2-11 to start the season, so the scouting department should be looking at some of the top prospects that will be declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft.
While Duke freshman Cooper Flagg is the top prize, the Wizards won't be able to get him if the lottery doesn't award the franchise the No. 1 overall pick.
In Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman's latest mock draft, the Wizards are slated to select Rutgers wing Ace Bailey with the No. 2 overall pick.
"Tight defense just isn't enough to disrupt a 6'10" wing who can separate, release and connect from any spot on the floor," Wasserman writes. "It's a blessing and a curse, as Bailey does become vulnerable to settling on low-percentage, highlight jumpers. But he's also too good at hitting them to nitpick an 18-year-old with his tools and athleticism. Bailey figures to be locked into the top-three discussion all season, and while NBA teams like the Washington Wizards or Utah Jazz may be motivated to finally find a point guard of the future, front offices often feel an extra level of comfort drafting big wings who create and shoot."
Bailey, a 6-10 wing that can play multiple positions, would be an ideal fit for a Wizards team that can go in a number of different directions. Bailey is the ideal size for a wing in today's NBA, and his ability to do things on both ends of the floor will make him a great professional development project.
In his debut for Rutgers, Bailey scored 17 points on 50 percent shooting while grabbing six rebounds against Monmouth, a sign that he can contribute early in his collegiate career.
Bailey will be back on the floor for Rutgers tonight against Merrimack. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.
