Wizards Rule Out Two Injured Players vs. Nets
The Washington Wizards are ramping up for the season with another preseason contest tonight against the Brooklyn Nets, but two of their young stars won't be seeing the floor.
The team announced that last year's No. 7 overall pick Bilal Coulibaly (left finger sprain) and this year's No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr (right calf soreness) won't play against the Nets.
With Coulibaly and Sarr out for tonight's game, the Wizards are set to go with a starting lineup consisting of rookie point guard Bub Carrington, shooting guard Jordan Poole, small forward Corey Kispert, power forward Kyle Kuzma and Marvin Bagley III at center.
Given that the Wizards are trying to get ready for the regular season, it is a bit of a setback to have their two young top picks out for one of the final opportunities to play before the regular season starts. However, the goal is for the Wizards to be healthy for their Oct. 24 season opener against the defending champion Boston Celtics, so it is likely a sign of precaution to have both of them sit out ahead of tonight's game.
The Wizards will have one final preseason game on Friday when they host the New York Knicks, but chances are that the team will also try to keep Coulibaly and Sarr out in order to not risk any further injury.
This season is important for the development of both Coulibaly and Sarr, as the two young Frenchmen are both important parts of the future of the Wizards. So having them healthy for the regular season is more important than them getting reps in tonight's preseason while both are not 100 percent going into the game.
Tipoff for tonight's game between the Wizards and Nets is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
