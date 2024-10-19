Inside The Wizards

Wizards Season Hinges On Alex Sarr's Development

Alex Sarr is a focal point for the Washington Wizards this season.

Oct 9, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) rebounds during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards shouldn't win too many games this season, but they could still have a successful year if they see some upside from Alex Sarr, the No. 2 overall pick out of France.

Sarr, 19, was viewed as the consensus No. 1 pick for most of last season before fellow countryman Zaccharie Risacher stepped in and became the top selection, which was made by the Atlanta Hawks.

Sarr still being on the board at the Wizards' turn made the team's decision very easy, as they took him to potentially become their power forward of the future.

Sarr did not look the part of a top pick during the Las Vegas Summer League, where he struggled mightily, especially with his shot. However, he has shown improvement during training camp and the preseason, and his jumper doesn't look as bad as it did back in Sin City.

Sarr is expected to go through many growing pains during his first season with the Wizards. However, the organization has time to allow him to make those mistakes without much pressure to contend in the standings. As a result, Sarr can go at his own pace without the threat of being benched or the pressure of other players coming and taking his spot.

As the highest overall pick in the organization, the Wizards are expected to build around Sarr, especially considering the team may never have another chance to select a player with a pick so high in the NBA Draft.

The Wizards will have to be patient, but if they can do that, Sarr will slowly emerge into the player that many anticipated he would be back during his professional career in France.

He is expected to make his official Wizards debut when the team hosts the Boston Celtics in the season opener on Thursday.

