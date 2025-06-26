Wizards Select Tre Johnson in NBA Draft
The Washington Wizards picked Ace Bailey sixth overall in Wednesday night's NBA Draft, bringing an elite scoring wing to a team that fits his timeline and could benefit from his skill set.
The Texas Longhorns prospect, touted by draft analyst Jay Bilas as one of the most natural scorers remaining in the pool, was regarded as one of the best shooters and creators in his class, having led the ACC in scoring as a one-and-done freshman with 19.9 points per game.
This pick arrives as something of a surprise, with Ace Bailey having been linked to an east coast team like the Wizards who were willing to provide minutes and shots to a young prospect, but it's not a shock that Washington looks to take Johnson for a spin.
They're now a team left without their lead guard and top scorer in Jordan Poole since trading him to New Orleans on Tuesday, opening an opportunity for Johnson to grow into his own alongside Bub Carrington in the back court and Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr on the young rebuilding Wizards.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!