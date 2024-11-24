Inside The Wizards

Wizards Share Excitement to Get Veteran PG

The Washington Wizards are benefitting from a veteran presence in the backcourt.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 22, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) shoots the ball over Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman (26) as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks on in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) shoots the ball over Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman (26) as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks on in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards have a veteran point guard ready to guide them and his name is Malcolm Brogdon.

After missing nearly two months with a thumb injury, Brogdon is back on the court and is slowly working towards getting back to 100 percent.

As a coach, Brian Keefe is excited to have Brogdon back into the fold.

"Just his ability to get to spots make plays keep us settled,” Keefe said after the team's game against the Boston Celtics. “He’s just getting his rhythm. He's just getting started."

Brogdon came off the bench in his debut for the Wizards, but he has started ever since, replacing Bub Carrington in the starting lineup.

Having Brogdon out in the backcourt beside him makes things easier for Jordan Poole.

“Really excited to have Malcolm back,” Poole said. “He is a vet, he's played high-level basketball before. It’s just really good being out there on the court playing with him. He's able to get into the paint, he's able to make plays, strong defender really good at controlling the pace just using his experience knowing when to drive, knowing when to kick. I think he's a really good piece for us.”

Having a veteran point guard able to limit turnovers and smooth things over is a necessary piece for a rebuilding team, and he slowly is making his impact in these games. Kyle Kuzma also feels like having Brogdon on the floor is a positive for his own personal game.

“Malcolm helped out a lot,” Kuzma said. “Just being my extra physical guard sometimes in our switches. A lot of time teams tried to mismatch hunt and we just had an extra body out there. I think that really helped a lot. Just as a team we did much better.”

While Brogdon may not be with the Wizards for long given his expiring contract and trade interest, he is giving the team value one way or another. That impact will help the Wizards in some capacity, it's just a matter of time before we find out what it is exactly.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News