Wizards Share Excitement to Get Veteran PG
The Washington Wizards have a veteran point guard ready to guide them and his name is Malcolm Brogdon.
After missing nearly two months with a thumb injury, Brogdon is back on the court and is slowly working towards getting back to 100 percent.
As a coach, Brian Keefe is excited to have Brogdon back into the fold.
"Just his ability to get to spots make plays keep us settled,” Keefe said after the team's game against the Boston Celtics. “He’s just getting his rhythm. He's just getting started."
Brogdon came off the bench in his debut for the Wizards, but he has started ever since, replacing Bub Carrington in the starting lineup.
Having Brogdon out in the backcourt beside him makes things easier for Jordan Poole.
“Really excited to have Malcolm back,” Poole said. “He is a vet, he's played high-level basketball before. It’s just really good being out there on the court playing with him. He's able to get into the paint, he's able to make plays, strong defender really good at controlling the pace just using his experience knowing when to drive, knowing when to kick. I think he's a really good piece for us.”
Having a veteran point guard able to limit turnovers and smooth things over is a necessary piece for a rebuilding team, and he slowly is making his impact in these games. Kyle Kuzma also feels like having Brogdon on the floor is a positive for his own personal game.
“Malcolm helped out a lot,” Kuzma said. “Just being my extra physical guard sometimes in our switches. A lot of time teams tried to mismatch hunt and we just had an extra body out there. I think that really helped a lot. Just as a team we did much better.”
While Brogdon may not be with the Wizards for long given his expiring contract and trade interest, he is giving the team value one way or another. That impact will help the Wizards in some capacity, it's just a matter of time before we find out what it is exactly.
