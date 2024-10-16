Wizards Should Trade for Two Emerging Names
There are so many different directions that the Washington Wizards can choose from heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Many believe that they will look to trade some of their veteran pieces before the NBA trade deadline. Those pieces include guard Malcolm Brogdon and big man Jonas Valanciunas. Kyle Kuzma is a name that is also expected to draw a lot of interest on the trade market.
In addition to trading away veteran pieces, the Wizards seem to be a team to watch when it comes to pursuing intriguing young players who may not have large or consistent roles on their current teams.
As Washington looks to build back to being a contender in the Eastern Conference, they'll be looking to add as much quality talent as they can get that fits their big picture. There are a few players around the NBA that could make perfect sense as targets.
Let's dive in and take a look at two players the Wizards should monitor as possible trade targets.
Moses Moody, Shooting Guard, Golden State Warriors
First up comes Warriors guard Moses Moody. The 22-year-old shooting guard could make a lot of sense as a piece that could bring some offensive firepower either to the starting lineup or off the bench.
Last season with Golden State, Moody ended up playing in 66 games and starting in nine of those appearances. He ended up playing in an average 17.5 minutes per game.
In those games, Moody ended up averaging 8.1 points per game to go along with 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He shot 46.2 percent from the floor and knocked down 36.0 percent of his three-point attempts.
Bringing in more perimeter shooting would be a wise move for Washington. He could slide in as a key piece for the future and with a bigger role could develop his game further and become an even more important piece of the future.
Jarace Walker, Forward, Indiana Pacers
The second player that would be a perfect addition for the Wizards would be Jarace Walker.
After being the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Walker played very sparingly for the Pacers in his rookie year. He ended up participating in just 33 games and averaged only 10.3 minutes per game.
In limited action, Walker had a couple of games where he flashed his potential. However, there simply wasn't enough playing time for him to show much. But, the talent is there for him to be a very good defender, a quality offensive player, and an all-around impact piece.
Looking at the current Indiana roster, Walker is in a logjam at the forward position again. Pascal Siakam and Obi Toppin are likely ahead of him at power forward. Aaron Nesmith and Bennedict Mathurn appear likely to be ahead of him at small forward.
That could very well make Walker available for trade. If he is available, Washington should go out and try to acquire him. He could be a huge building block for the future.
