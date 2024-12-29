Wizards Still Searching for Identity
The Washington Wizards are a young, rebuilding team that is learning how to play with one another, and that comes with its fair share of challenges.
One of those challenges is figuring out an identity because it's not something that can be decided in a day, a week or even a month.
“We’re such a young team right now that we're still trying to find our identity on offense,” Wizards guard Jordan Poole said. “It’s not going to be heavy hitting nights consistently, but one thing that we can bring is effort in defense and be gritty. Teams are just gonna have to find ways to come in and we're gonna have to compete. We're gonna have to make it tough on them every night and if we can find ways to get into close games at the end, we're going to use this experience to try to close games out.”
The Wizards aren't competitive in every game, but lately they have been more competitive than they were in the month of November.
The Wizards lost every game in November by at least nine points, but in December, they found a way to win three games (including one against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets), and took the New York Knicks to overtime in their last game.
If the Wizards can continue to fight and compete, they will have more teams on upset alert as the season goes on. And during that time, the more they play with each other, the easier it will be to find and identify an identity for them to roll with.
The Wizards are back in action tomorrow night as they host the Knicks for the second contest of a two-game series. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.
