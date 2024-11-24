Wizards Suffer Blow Before Pacers Game
The Washington Wizards are hoping to snap a 10-game losing streak today as they take on the Indiana Pacers, but their job just became a little harder to do so.
According to The Athletic insider Josh Robbins, Jordan Poole has been ruled out with a hip injury while rookie center Alex Sarr is questionable with an illness.
Poole, 25, will miss his first game of the season against the Pacers, and the Wizards will certainly miss him. He's averaging a team-high 21.2 points and 4.9 assists per game for the Wizards so far this season, and his presence will be missed, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
With Poole out, look for Malcolm Brogdon to have a big role on offense. Rookie guard Bub Carrington, the No. 14 overall pick in this summer's draft out of Pitt, will likely step back into the starting five.
The Wizards could also be without Sarr, who is averaging 9.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. If Sarr is to miss today's game, veteran center Jonas Valanciunas would likely draw the start.
Tipoff between the Wizards and Pacers is set for 5 p.m. ET.
