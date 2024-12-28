Inside The Wizards

Wizards Thrilled After Latest Win Over Hornets

The Washington Wizards grabbed their fifth win of the season against the Charlotte Hornets this week.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the basket as Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the basket as Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are riding high after a big win in their last game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Even though the Wizards didn't have a particularly great shooting night, making just under 43 percent of their shots, they still managed to pull out a win thanks to a great defensive fight.

Wizards head coach Brian Keefe was proud of the team's effort after the game.

“Our defense we won that game,” Keefe said postgame. “I mean I think they we were down six maybe with six minutes to go. We got gritty defensively and then that led to some transition but we really stayed with the defense. We got a big lead, they made a little adjustment.

"[It] threw us off a little bit but we stayed with our defense the whole game and that's what won us the game. We end up making some offensive plays down the stretch but some of those were hustle. Bilal dived on the floor that led to the Alex tip in. Really some gritty winning plays. ... Great effort by our guys tonight."

The biggest play of all came with seconds to go when Jordan Poole knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer to give the Wizards the lead for good.

Though Poole played the role of hero, he credited his team for a job well done against the Hornets.

“Team effort first and foremost. We battled all night, we found ways to continue just to make the right plays especially down the stretch. Found ways to close out the game. Just overall proud of the guys for gutting out a pretty tough win and just find ways to continue to get better,” Poole said postgame.

The Wizards are back in action tonight as they face off against the New York Knicks.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News