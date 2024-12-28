Wizards Thrilled After Latest Win Over Hornets
The Washington Wizards are riding high after a big win in their last game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Even though the Wizards didn't have a particularly great shooting night, making just under 43 percent of their shots, they still managed to pull out a win thanks to a great defensive fight.
Wizards head coach Brian Keefe was proud of the team's effort after the game.
“Our defense we won that game,” Keefe said postgame. “I mean I think they we were down six maybe with six minutes to go. We got gritty defensively and then that led to some transition but we really stayed with the defense. We got a big lead, they made a little adjustment.
"[It] threw us off a little bit but we stayed with our defense the whole game and that's what won us the game. We end up making some offensive plays down the stretch but some of those were hustle. Bilal dived on the floor that led to the Alex tip in. Really some gritty winning plays. ... Great effort by our guys tonight."
The biggest play of all came with seconds to go when Jordan Poole knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer to give the Wizards the lead for good.
Though Poole played the role of hero, he credited his team for a job well done against the Hornets.
“Team effort first and foremost. We battled all night, we found ways to continue just to make the right plays especially down the stretch. Found ways to close out the game. Just overall proud of the guys for gutting out a pretty tough win and just find ways to continue to get better,” Poole said postgame.
The Wizards are back in action tonight as they face off against the New York Knicks.
