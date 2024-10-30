Wizards on Verge of Dysfunction
The Washington Wizards are fresh off of a win against the Atlanta Hawks, marking their first victory of the season. However, it won't be roses and rainbows for the team all season long.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley thinks that the Wizards could be due for some sparks behind the scenes, placing Washington at No. 13 in his potential drama rankings.
"Kyle Kuzma is a 29-year-old who has yet to sniff an All-Star roster. Jordan Poole kept the blooper reels rolling during his first go-round in the District. Bilal Coulibaly averaged 8.4 points in 27.2 minutes as a rookie. ... No. 2 pick Alex Sarr has largely lived up his pre-draft billing as being sushi-raw as a scorer," Buckley writes. "This could be the league's worst roster, and it might get picked apart throughout trade season since there are a handful of semi-attractive veterans around. While there is no drama attached to any performance expectations, the potential level of losing and lack of an established core could lend itself to dysfunction."
While Buckley perceives some potential dysfunction, the Wizards would likely disagree with that statement. The team's chemistry is very high for such a young group and there is a lot of support for the young players just starting out.
When the Wizards get into the thick of the season, it may not be as perky as it is now. And when trade rumors begin to really pick up, it could create some tension. However, the Wizards should try their best to cancel out all of the outside noise and just focus on being the best version of themselves that they can.
The Wizards return to the court tonight in a rematch with the Hawks. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena.
