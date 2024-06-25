What Is The Plan For Wizards In The NBA Draft
Coaching in the NBA is one of the most difficult jobs in the entire world. Coaching in any sport is difficult. When something goes wrong with a team within any sport, the Head Coach is typically the fallback person to take the blame and deal with the blow. Coaches are always getting fired and hired each and every year.
With that being the case, teams need to keep all options open. They need to be flexible and willing to do whatever it takes to win. This safeguards and secures everyone's job and career. This also makes the team owners happy as well because they want to make a fortune and be successful at the same time.
The Wizards are taking that approach. They hold the number two overall pick in this year's NBA Draft. They have not made up their mind on who they desire to draft at that spot. The Wizards are a team with a lot of team needs. That being the case, the Wizards haven't even decided which position will take priority within the 2024 NBA Draft.
With the current set of circumstances, the Washington Wizards have made the number two overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft available for trade. This doesn't mean the Wizards want to trade and move on from their draft pick. This simply means that the Wizards are open to making a deal happen if that means it will improve their team. They are keeping all options open at this time. The Wizards are ready to improve and compete in the NBA. This is the right decision for the Wizards.