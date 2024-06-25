Why Bilal Coulibaly Could Take Huge Leap Forward Next Season
One beauty of life is when you have time and moments to revisit the past. There are always moments in life where one may or may not be proud of. Going down memory lane and reminiscing on the good moments to be proud of are always of benefit. This time last season, the Washington Wizards made one of the best decisions they could ever make.
Last summer, the Indiana Pacers drafted Bilal Coulibaly. The Wizards had their eyes set on him so they ultimately decided to trade to acquire his draft rights. Bilal Coulibaly proved to be a gem for the Wizards. He was a player with immediate impact. As a rookie, he was being asked to defend the opposing team's best perimeter player. Certainly, that is not an easy task, especially with the way basketball is played nowadays. Most of the scoring in the league comes from the perimeter.
He definitely proved to be one of the best defenders for the Wizards as well as the entire rookie class. The defense Bilal showcased in the NBA last season proved that he already is one of the best defensive players in the entire league. His offense started to catch fire toward the end of the season too. While he is a better defender than scorer, that may change next season for Coulibaly as he has been in the lab working on his craft over the summer.
He isn't working hard for anything either. Bilal has goals he want to accomplish and dreams he want to see come true. One dream and goal is winning an Olympic Gold Medal as he has been selected to play for the France National Team in the 2024 Olympics.
If Bilal's offensive game gets to a point where he is able to get his own shot off the dribble and he is fearlessly attacking the basket, that could evolve the entire Washington Wizards team as a whole. We have a lot to look forward to as we see the elevation and growth of Bilal Coulibaly in the NBA next season.