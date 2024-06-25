Why The Wizards May Pass On Alex Sarr In NBA Draft
While the buzz around the league is centered around the NBA Draft this week, many are forgetting other options teams can take to improve their teams. The Wizards are a bit thin in their front court. Over the years, their Center position has been a bit thin lacking size. Daniel Gafford is listed as 6'10. However, he looks like he could be 6'8 or 6'9 on a good day. Trading for Richaun Holmes didn't help much in that department as he is listed at the same size.
However, the trade that brought in Marvin Bagley lll proved to be beneficial to the Wizards as he began to play the best basketball of his career with the Wizards. He is listed at 6'11 but looks like a true seven-footer since he is so lengthy. The Wizards need size and Alex Sarr provides plenty of it as he is listed at seven feet tall.
Drafting a big man is always a risk. The Wizards know this very well as they drafted Kwame Brown with their number one pick back in 2001. With that being said, the Wizards could very well decide not to draft him. No doubt, they want to improve through the NBA Draft. But they may look to free agency and even the trade market to improve their team as well. One name that has come up is New York Knicks Center Mitchell Robinson.
The Wizards have expressed interest in acquiring Mitchell Robinson. He fills a team need and has a lot of experience in the NBA too as he has played in a lot of meaningful games. He is a proven defender and rebounder too. Trading for Mitchell Robinson will prove to be a game-changing move for the Washington Wizards.