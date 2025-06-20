Inside The Wizards

Why Wizards Should Be Cautious About Drafting Ace Bailey

The Washington Wizards need to proceed with caution if Ace Bailey is still available while they are on the clock in the NBA Draft.

May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Ace Bailey talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
When you are in a relationship, it is important to look out for and be aware of any potential red flags. These red flags could be evident now, or they could be possibilities that could come into fruition. Red flags have the potential to hurt you in many ways and damage you in the long run as well. As we get closer to the NBA Draft, the Washington Wizards must consider all red flags on all players.

As teams prepare to make their selections on NBA Draft Night, many teams like to interview the prospects and get to know them. These interviews could be formal, where it truly feels like an interview. The interviews could also be casual, where you’re simply having a conversation over dinner. Teams also like to invite prospects to their facilities and have them work out for them. Ace Bailey of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights is one prospect who is expected to be one of the best players in the draft. However, he may fall to the Wizards as he has refused to work out and has had interviews with all teams in the league.

His refusal to work out with any team in the league ahead of the NBA Draft isn’t a slight towards any particular team. Some may say he is trying to get to a preferred destination. That may very well be true. It could very well be the Wizards, too. However, if it is not, the Wizards should certainly proceed with caution with drafting Bailey if he is available. 

If a player doesn’t want to play for you nowadays, it will show on the court. Body language speaks volumes to many people. His motor and energy for the team may be affected if he doesn’t want to play for the Wizards. Additionally, refusing to visit teams and work out for them is a red flag because it feels like he may be hiding something.

His height has already been questioned when the league took measurements for the prospects. Is Bailey hiding a potential injury of some sort? Is he not in shape at this time? The Wizards need to proceed with caution if Bailey is available while they are on the clock in the draft.

Published
Tyrone Montgomery
