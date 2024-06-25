Inside The Wizards

Why Wizards Must Be Cautious With Drafting Alex Sarr

May 16, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; People walk past the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery board at McCormick Place West. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
The world we live in today is all about making decisions. The only issue that comes up with making decisions is trying to figure out the right decision to make. You may try to pray about it initially. After that, you may seek advice from your most trusted associates. In the end, one thing one must do is look at history. You have to think back on the outcomes of those decisions you may have made in the past and how they may have affected you.

That is what the Washington Wizards will have to do as they are set to make the number two overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. This decision is critical and will dictate their future. Many feel that the Wizards may be able to select the big man out of France - Alexandre Sarr. Sarr is considered the best big man in the draft and maybe even the best player in the draft.

Drafting a big man comes with a lot of risk. The Wizards know this as they drafted Kwame Brown in the 2001 NBA Draft. While he wasn't completely a bust, he certainly should not have been drafted with their number one overall pick.

As the Wizards decided to draft Kwame Brown, they missed out on NBA All-Stars such as Pau Gasol, Jason Richardson, Richard Jefferson, and Tony Parker. The Wizards need a big man. However, they may want to think long and hard about the decision to draft Sarr if he is available simply because they dropped the ball on drafting Kwame Brown. They say history repeats itself, so the Wizards must be cautious with this NBA Draft.

Tyrone Montgomery

