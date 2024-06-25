Why Wizards Must Be Cautious With Drafting Alex Sarr
That is what the Washington Wizards will have to do as they are set to make the number two overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
That is what the Washington Wizards will have to do as they are set to make the number two overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. This decision is critical and will dictate their future. Many feel that the Wizards may be able to select the big man out of France - Alexandre Sarr. Sarr is considered the best big man in the draft and maybe even the best player in the draft.
Drafting a big man comes with a lot of risk. The Wizards know this as they drafted Kwame Brown in the 2001 NBA Draft. While he wasn't completely a bust, he certainly should not have been drafted with their number one overall pick.
As the Wizards decided to draft Kwame Brown, they missed out on NBA All-Stars such as Pau Gasol, Jason Richardson, Richard Jefferson, and Tony Parker. The Wizards need a big man. However, they may want to think long and hard about the decision to draft Sarr if he is available simply because they dropped the ball on drafting Kwame Brown. They say history repeats itself, so the Wizards must be cautious with this NBA Draft.