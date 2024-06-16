Wizards Receive Special Privilege From NBA
The game of basketball is a sport that is cherished all over the world. It has been especially cherished in the United States. In fact, when a team wins the NBA Championship, they are rewarded with visiting the President of the United States at the White House. That is a privilege that every kid dreams about once they make it to the NBA. It is a privilege to play in the NBA to say the least.
Basketball is loved so much today that we see other people making leagues of their own. Rapper / Businessman / Actor - Ice Cube has successfully created his own basketball league. He has been doing amazing work with the Big Three Basketball League, which offers retired players to showcase their skills that they have left even at an older stage. Big Three Basketball offers us more basketball to watch as the NBA season comes to an end.
This game of basketball goes beyond what we see today. Cities like Seattle, Las Vegas, and even Vancouver wants and misses the game of basketball. The Supersonics were a team everyone loved. The Grizzlies are missed in Vancouver and Las Vegas may be on the verge of getting a team soon.
However, New Mexico is another area of interest to the NBA. The Washington Wizards have been rewarded with the privilege of playing a regular season game in New Mexico against their division rival - the Miami Heat. This game is scheduled for Saturday, November 2nd, 2024. We can expect a packed house as the state of New Mexico is yet another place where the game of basketball is loved.