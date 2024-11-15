SI

Boise State Star Ashton Jeanty Makes Desired NFL Destination Clear

Jeanty would love to suit up for the Dallas Cowboys.

Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty says that he would love to play for the Dallas Cowboys.
Boise State Broncos star running back Ashton Jeanty is the best running back in college football, and finds himself squarely in the Heisman Trophy conversation as the calendar hits mid-November.

Jeanty, whose Broncos are 8–1 and 5–0 in Mountain West play, is the key reason why the program has a great shot to make the 12-team College Football Playoff. The Broncos are ranked 13th in the CFP poll but would be in the field if the season ended today as the top-ranked Group of 5 program.

With Jeanty's big season boosting him on to the national stage, he was asked which NFL team he'd love to play for. It should come as no surprise that Jeanty, a Lone Star High School grad, would script himself to the Dallas Cowboys.

"If I could script it, I mean, my family's all in Texas. I used to play in the Cowboys practice stadium. So family being there, all the connections, all the relationships. I feel like that would be just the perfect city to play in."

Through nine games this season, Jeanty has carried the ball 224 times for 1,734 yards and 23 touchdowns, while averaging 7.7 yards per attempt. Those are all career-highs for the 20-year-old junior.

The Broncos travel to San Jose State on Saturday night as the program looks to continue its march to the Mountain West title game.

