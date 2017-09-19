NFL

The MMQB NFL Power Rankings Poll, Week 3: Chiefs the New No. 1

Are Chiefs Most Impressive NFL Team Through Two Weeks?

  • First New England, then Green Bay—the team in the top spot has lost each of the last two weeks. Now, Kansas City wears the bullseye as the NFL's best team
The MMQB Staff
If there’s one thing we’ve learned so far this season, it’s that NFL teams can not handle the pressure of holding the top spot in The MMQB Power Poll. The honor is too much for 53 men to handle; first the Patriots, now the Packers. So, have at it Kansas City Chiefs, but watch yourselves.

K.C. took nine of the 15 first-place votes this week, with the other six split evenly between the Falcons and Steelers. But I’m not telling you anything you can’t learn by reading slightly lower on this page. Let’s look at the biggest movers after Week 2 . . .

BIGGEST RISER

Denver Broncos (14th to sixth): This defense had been susceptible to the run, which was always weird because Derek Wolfe is a beast, Von Miller can set the edge as well as anyone, and Domata Peko and Shaq Barrett are no slouches. Still, it hadn’t been working on Sundays. So the fact that Denver held the Cowboys to 40 rushing yards in Week 2 has led to exploding brains across the NFL. You can’t throw on them, and if you can’t run on them either then your only choice is running 50-plus fake punts over the course of a game (one after another, they won’t know what hit ‘em!). Of course, the bigger question mark in Denver has been quarterback, and Trevor Siemian has been up to the task through two games. He has some arm limitations, and the Broncos have issues up front (even more so with Garett Bolles out). But Mike McCoy has found the science so far, and to get to the playoffs with the way this defense looked on Sunday, the bar for the offense isn’t terribly high.

Atlanta (seventh to second), Tampa Bay (13th to eighth) and Washington (24th to 19th) jumped five spots apiece. I can think of nothing they’d like more than my heartfelt congratulations.

BIGGEST FALLER

Minnesota Vikings (ninth to 17th): If there’s one thing I learned while working toward my M.D. at Columbia Medical School, it’s that they don’t consider an applicant with a bachelors degree in communications and a 2.1 undergrad GPA to be a “good fit” (that was a long morning on the Upper West Side). So, my best guess is that Sam Bradford’s knee has been subjected to some sort of biblical curse. Regardless, it seems like he won’t be around for a few weeks (which really throws a wrench into my Vikings Super Bowl and Sam Bradford darkhorse MVP candidate predictions). The defense is still one of the NFL’s best (Xavier Rhodes is a gift from the heavens!), and rookie Dalvin Cook has proven capable of creating yards where there are few to be had. But let’s face facts: I personally think No. 17 is low, but this team is going to have a tough time scraping out nine wins if Case Keenum is their starter for half a season.

Also falling were the two teams that lost the most visible games of the week. The injury-plagued Packers (first to seventh) lost two of the three players they could not afford to lose (Jordy Nelson and Mike Daniels, not to mention both starting tackles). Frankly, it was impressive that they didn’t lose by 40 in Atlanta. Still, their secondary—which sunk them a year ago—is shaping up to be a huge problem again. As for the Cowboys (third to ninth), they lost a game by more than three points for the first time with Dak Prescott under center, getting manhandled in Denver. My advice would be to laugh nervously and chalk it up as “one of those days.”

Introduction by Gary Gramling

This week’s voters:

Ben Baskin, NFL Reporter
Andy Benoit, Analyst and Staff Writer
Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist
John DePetro, NFL Video Producer
Adam Duerson, Assistant Managing Editor
Jacob Feldman, NFL Reporter
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer
Kalyn Kahler, Editorial Assistant
Peter King, Editor-In-Chief
Bette Marston, Senior Producer
Mark Mravic, Executive Editor
Tim Rohan, NFL Writer
Tom Taylor, NFL Technology Columnist
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

1. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 2

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 465

First-Place Votes: 9 (Benoit, DePetro, Feldman, Gramling, Kahler, King, Mravic, Rohan, Vrentas)

Lowest-Place Vote: Sixth

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. Philadelphia, 27-20

Week 3 Opponent: at L.A. Chargers

2. Atlanta Falcons (2-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 7

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 453

First-Place Votes: 3 (Brandt, Marston, Taylor)

Lowest-Place Vote: Fifth

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. Green Bay, 34-23

Week 3 Opponent: vs. Cincinnati

3. New England Patriots (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 5

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 442

Highest-Place Vote: Second (6)

Lowest-Place Vote: Sixth (3)

Last Week’s Result: Win at New Orleans, 36-20

Week 3 Opponent: vs. Houston

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 4

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 437

First-Place Votes: 3 (Baskin, Duerson, Jones)

Lowest-Place Vote: Seventh

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. Minnesota, 26-9

Week 3 Opponent: at Chicago

5. Oakland Raiders (2-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 6

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 428

Highest-Place Vote: Second (3)

Lowest-Place Vote: Seventh (3)

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. N.Y. Jets, 45-20

Week 3 Opponent: vs. Miami

Monday Morning QB: Marshawn Lynch Dances for Oakland; Slighted Raiders Fans Join the Party
6. Denver Broncos (2-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 14

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 405

Highest-Place Vote: Fourth (4)

Lowest-Place Vote: 12th

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. Dallas, 24-17

Week 3 Opponent: at Buffalo

Sunday FreakOut: Siemian Becomes What the Broncos Need, Patriots Are Back, 2-0 Panthers Are Not For Real
7. Green Bay Packers (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 1

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 395

Highest-Place Vote: Third (2)

Lowest-Place Vote: 12th

Last Week’s Result: Loss at Atlanta, 34-23

Week 3 Opponent: vs. Cincinnati

Packers Problems: Ever-Shuffling Secondary, Bad Breaks on Offense and, Yes, Really Bad Offensive Pass Interference Calls
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 13

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 339

Highest-Place Vote: Eighth (3)

Lowest-Place Vote: 14th

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. Chicago, 29-7

Week 3 Opponent: vs. Pittsburgh

9. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 3

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 336

Highest-Place Vote: Eighth

Lowest-Place Vote: 13th (2)

Last Week’s Result: Loss at Denver, 42-17

Week 3 Opponent: at Arizona (Monday night)

10. Baltimore Ravens (2-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 12

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 329

Highest-Place Vote: Seventh (2)

Lowest-Place Vote: 23rd

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. Cleveland, 24-10

Week 3 Opponent: vs. Jacksonville (in London)

11. Seattle Seahawks (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 8

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 318

Highest-Place Vote: Sixth

Lowest-Place Vote: 16th (3)

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. San Francisco, 12-9

Week 3 Opponent: at Tennessee

12. Detroit Lions (2-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 11

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 308

Highest-Place Vote: Seventh (2)

Lowest-Place Vote: 19th

Last Week’s Result: Win at N.Y. Giants, 24-10

Week 3 Opponent: vs. Atlanta

Three & Out: Takeaways from Detroit Lions' 24-10 Win over the New York Giants
13. Tennessee Titans (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 15

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 303

Highest-Place Vote: Eighth

Lowest-Place Vote: 17th

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. Jacksonville, 37-16

Week 3 Opponent: vs. Seattle

14. Philadelphia Eagles (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 10

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 296

Highest-Place Vote: Eighth (3)

Lowest-Place Vote: 25th

Last Week’s Result: Loss at Kansas City, 27-20

Week 3 Opponent: vs. N.Y. Giants

15. Miami Dolphins (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 17 (tie)

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 278

Highest-Place Vote: Ninth

Lowest-Place Vote: 17th

Last Week’s Result: Win at L.A. Chargers, 19-17

Week 3 Opponent: vs. Kansas City

16. Carolina Panthers (2-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 16

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 273

Highest-Place Vote: Fifth

Lowest-Place Vote: 21st

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. Buffalo, 9-3

Week 3 Opponent: vs. New Orleans

Three & Out: Takeaways from the Panthers' Win Over the Bills
17. Minnesota Vikings (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 9

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 262

Highest-Place Vote: Ninth (2)

Lowest-Place Vote: 19th

Last Week’s Result: Loss at Pittsburgh, 26-9

Week 3 Opponent: vs. Tampa Bay

18. New York Giants (0-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 17 (tie)

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 223

Highest-Place Vote: 10th

Lowest-Place Vote: 24th

Last Week’s Result: Loss vs. Detroit, 24-10

Week 3 Opponent: at Philadelphia

19. Washington (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 24

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 212

Highest-Place Vote: 16th

Lowest-Place Vote: 22nd

Last Week’s Result: Win at L.A. Rams, 27-20

Week 3 Opponent: vs. Oakland

The Morning Huddle: Mystery in D.C.
20. Los Angeles Chargers (0-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 19

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 181

Highest-Place Vote: 16th

Lowest-Place Vote: 26th

Last Week’s Result: Loss vs. Miami, 19-17

Week 3 Opponent: vs. Kansas City

The Morning Huddle: The NFL's Hollywood Script Is a Comedy of Errors
21. Houston Texans (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 25

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 178

Highest-Place Vote: 16th

Lowest-Place Vote: 25th

Last Week’s Result: Win at Cincinnati, 13-9

Week 3 Opponent: at New England

22. Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 20

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 169

Highest-Place Vote: 18th

Lowest-Place Vote: 27th

Last Week’s Result: Win at Indianapolis, 16-13 (OT)

Week 3 Opponent: vs. Dallas (Monday)

23. Los Angeles Rams (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 23

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 144

Highest-Place Vote: 17th

Lowest-Place Vote: 29th

Last Week’s Result: Loss vs. Washington, 27-20

Week 3 Opponent: at San Francisco (Thursday)

The Truth About Jared Goff
24. New Orleans Saints (0-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 21 (tie)

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 143

Highest-Place Vote: 20th

Lowest-Place Vote: 28th (3)

Last Week’s Result: Loss vs. New England, 36-20

Week 3 Opponent: at Carolina

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 21 (tie)

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 134

Highest-Place Vote: 19th

Lowest-Place Vote: 27th

Last Week’s Result: Loss vs. Tennessee, 37-16

Week 3 Opponent: vs. Baltimore (in London)

26. Buffalo Bills (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 26

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 122

Highest-Place Vote: 20th

Lowest-Place Vote: 31st

Last Week’s Result: Loss at Carolina, 9-3

Week 3 Opponent: vs. Denver

27. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 27

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 78

Highest-Place Vote: 26th (2)

Lowest-Place Vote: 31st

Last Week’s Result: Loss vs. Houston, 13-9

Week 3 Opponent: at Green Bay

Bill Lazor: How the New Bengals Offensive Coordinator Might Save Andy Dalton From Himself
28. Indianapolis Colts (0-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 29

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 68

Highest-Place Vote: 15th

Last-Place Votes: 2 (Brandt, Marston)

Last Week’s Result: Loss vs. Arizona, 16-13 (OT)

Week 3 Opponent: vs. Cleveland

29. San Francisco 49ers (0-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 31

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 66

Highest-Place Vote: 24th (2)

Last-Place Votes: 1 (Mravic)

Last Week’s Result: Loss at Seattle, 12-6

Week 3 Opponent: vs. L.A. Rams (Thursday)

30. Cleveland Browns (0-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 30

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 64

Highest-Place Vote: 26th (2)

Last-Place Votes: 1 (Taylor)

Last Week’s Result: Loss at Baltimore, 24-10

Week 3 Opponent: vs. Indianapolis

31. Chicago Bears (0-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 28

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 53

Highest-Place Vote: 26th

Lowest-Place Vote: 31st (4)

Last Week’s Result: Loss at Tampa Bay, 29-7

Week 3 Opponent: vs. Pittsburgh

32. New York Jets (0-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 32

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 24

Highest-Place Vote: 28th

Last-Place Votes: 11 (Baskin, Benoit, DePetro, Duerson, Feldman, Gramling, Jones, Kahler, King, Rohan, Vrentas)

Last Week’s Result: Loss at Oakland, 45-20

Week 3 Opponent: vs. Miami

