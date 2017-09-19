If there’s one thing we’ve learned so far this season, it’s that NFL teams can not handle the pressure of holding the top spot in The MMQB Power Poll. The honor is too much for 53 men to handle; first the Patriots, now the Packers. So, have at it Kansas City Chiefs, but watch yourselves.

K.C. took nine of the 15 first-place votes this week, with the other six split evenly between the Falcons and Steelers. But I’m not telling you anything you can’t learn by reading slightly lower on this page. Let’s look at the biggest movers after Week 2 . . .

BIGGEST RISER

Denver Broncos (14th to sixth): This defense had been susceptible to the run, which was always weird because Derek Wolfe is a beast, Von Miller can set the edge as well as anyone, and Domata Peko and Shaq Barrett are no slouches. Still, it hadn’t been working on Sundays. So the fact that Denver held the Cowboys to 40 rushing yards in Week 2 has led to exploding brains across the NFL. You can’t throw on them, and if you can’t run on them either then your only choice is running 50-plus fake punts over the course of a game (one after another, they won’t know what hit ‘em!). Of course, the bigger question mark in Denver has been quarterback, and Trevor Siemian has been up to the task through two games. He has some arm limitations, and the Broncos have issues up front (even more so with Garett Bolles out). But Mike McCoy has found the science so far, and to get to the playoffs with the way this defense looked on Sunday, the bar for the offense isn’t terribly high.

Atlanta (seventh to second), Tampa Bay (13th to eighth) and Washington (24th to 19th) jumped five spots apiece. I can think of nothing they’d like more than my heartfelt congratulations.

BIGGEST FALLER

Minnesota Vikings (ninth to 17th): If there’s one thing I learned while working toward my M.D. at Columbia Medical School, it’s that they don’t consider an applicant with a bachelors degree in communications and a 2.1 undergrad GPA to be a “good fit” (that was a long morning on the Upper West Side). So, my best guess is that Sam Bradford’s knee has been subjected to some sort of biblical curse. Regardless, it seems like he won’t be around for a few weeks (which really throws a wrench into my Vikings Super Bowl and Sam Bradford darkhorse MVP candidate predictions). The defense is still one of the NFL’s best (Xavier Rhodes is a gift from the heavens!), and rookie Dalvin Cook has proven capable of creating yards where there are few to be had. But let’s face facts: I personally think No. 17 is low, but this team is going to have a tough time scraping out nine wins if Case Keenum is their starter for half a season.

Also falling were the two teams that lost the most visible games of the week. The injury-plagued Packers (first to seventh) lost two of the three players they could not afford to lose (Jordy Nelson and Mike Daniels, not to mention both starting tackles). Frankly, it was impressive that they didn’t lose by 40 in Atlanta. Still, their secondary—which sunk them a year ago—is shaping up to be a huge problem again. As for the Cowboys (third to ninth), they lost a game by more than three points for the first time with Dak Prescott under center, getting manhandled in Denver. My advice would be to laugh nervously and chalk it up as “one of those days.”

Introduction by Gary Gramling

This week’s voters:

Ben Baskin, NFL Reporter

Andy Benoit, Analyst and Staff Writer

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

John DePetro, NFL Video Producer

Adam Duerson, Assistant Managing Editor

Jacob Feldman, NFL Reporter

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer

Kalyn Kahler, Editorial Assistant

Peter King, Editor-In-Chief

Bette Marston, Senior Producer

Mark Mravic, Executive Editor

Tim Rohan, NFL Writer

Tom Taylor, NFL Technology Columnist

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer