Redskins linebacker Junior Galette arrested after getting in fight in Mississippi

an hour ago

Redskins linebacker Junior Galette was arrested Friday night in Biloxi, Miss., police told ESPN.com.

Galette was attending a spring break concert when he got in a fight and ran away, police said, he was charged with disorderly conduct and failure to comply. 

In January 2015, Galette was arrested on domestic violence charges while attempting to get a woman to leave his home. The charges were later dropped and Galette served a two-game NFL suspension. 

Galette played his first five NFL seasons with the Saints, recording double-digit sacks in 2013 and 2014. He was released before the 2015 season and signed with Washington. ​

Galette’s release came four weeks after video surfaced of him apparently using a belt to strike a woman on a Miami beach. The video was posted in 2013 but Galette’s involvement went unnoticed for over two years. 

Galette has yet to play for Washington after tearing his Achilles tendon during training camp two years in a row. 

