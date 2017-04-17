NFL

Panthers sign Kawann Short to 5-year, $80 million deal

7:03 | NFL
24 hours with Patrick Mahomes
SI Wire
2 hours ago

The Carolina Panthers signed defensive tackle Kawann Short to a five-year, $80 million contract, the team announced Monday.

Short will reportedly receive $45 million in total guaranteed money.

In February, Carolina placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Short, meaning he had until July 15 to sign a long-term deal with the team.

“KK has been very important to what we’ve been able to accomplish on defense,” general manager Dave Gettleman said. “In 2013, when we drafted KK, I thought he was the best pass-rushing defensive tackle in the draft, and he’s been able to develop into one of the top young defensive tackles in the NFL. Off the field, KK is a top-notch young man and great representative of our team. I’m absolutely thrilled that we were able to get this deal done.”

In the past two seasons, Short has established himself to be one of the premier defensive linemen in the league, having 11 sacks in 2015, while earning Pro Bowl and second-team AP All-Pro honors.

Last season, Short added another 55 total tackles and six sacks while starting all 16 games.

A second round pick by the Panthers in 2013, Short has 22 sacks and six forced fumbles in his career.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters