NFL

2017 NFL draft trades: Tracking every deal

1:47 | NFL
2017 NFL Draft: Is it really worth taking a quarterback in the first round?
SI Wire
Tuesday April 25th, 2017

As the 2017 NFL draft wears on and the deals for picks and players begin to fly, we’ll be tracking every move here.

Here are the deals that have led to first-round picks changing hands so far:

• The Saints received the Patriots’ No. 32 pick and pick No. 103 in return for wide receiver Brandin Cooks and New Orleans’s fourth-round pick, No. 118.

• The Eagles received the No. 14 pick from the Vikings in the trade that netted Minnesota Sam Bradford last September.

• The Browns received the No. 12 pick from the Eagles last year as part as the trade that moved Philadelphia up to No. 2 in the 2016 draft. As part of the same trade, the Eagles received pick No. 139, a fourth-round compensatory selection awarded to Cleveland.

• The Titans received the No. 5 pick and the No. 100 pick from the Rams in April 2016 as part of the trade that moved St. Louis up to the No. 1 pick to take Jared Goff that year.

