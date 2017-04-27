Pittsburgh legends Franco Harris and Jerome Bettis delivered the Steelers’ draft pick and some words in memory of late team chairman Dan Rooney.

The two Super Bowl-winning, retired Steelers tailbacks came to the stage in Philadelphia as the Steelers made their pick (linebacker T.J. Watt), and paid fitting tribute to Rooney, a member of the Hall of Fame for his contributions to the sport and lifelong figure within the Steelers’ organization. He died this month at age 84.

Jerome Bettis and Franco Harris pay tribute to the late Dan Rooney pic.twitter.com/d16AYOnMBL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 28, 2017