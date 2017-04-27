NFL

Watch: Steelers legends Bettis, Harris remember Dan Rooney on draft night

0:46 | NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney dies at 84
SI Wire
41 minutes ago

Pittsburgh legends Franco Harris and Jerome Bettis delivered the Steelers’ draft pick and some words in memory of late team chairman Dan Rooney.

The two Super Bowl-winning, retired Steelers tailbacks came to the stage in Philadelphia as the Steelers made their pick (linebacker T.J. Watt), and paid fitting tribute to Rooney, a member of the Hall of Fame for his contributions to the sport and lifelong figure within the Steelers’ organization. He died this month at age 84.

Rooney was the son of Steelers founding owner and NFL pioneer Art Rooney, and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his contributions to the sport. He served as the team’s controlling owner from 1988–2003 before ceding control gradually to other members of the family. He is the father of current Steelers owner Art Rooney II.

Rooney is credited for the “Rooney Rule” that stipulates teams must interview at least one minority candidate for general manager and head coaching vacancies.

From 2009–2012, Rooney also served as the U.S. ambassador to Ireland.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters