2017 NFL first-round pick signings tracker

Now that the NFL draft is over, the teams will hope to sign their draft picks so the players can attend the first mini-camps and training camps slated for later this summer.

Here's a look at the contract status of each team's first-round pick this season. Each of the contracts come with a fifth-year option that has the option to be exercised by the team.

1. Cleveland – Myles Garrett, defensive end

2. Chicago – Mitchell Trubisky, quarterback

3. San Francisco – Solomon Thomas, defensive end

4. Jacksonville – Leonard Fournette, running back

5. Tennessee – Corey Davis, wide receiver

6. N.Y Jets – Jamal Adams, safety

7. L.A. Chargers – Mike Williams, wide receiver; signed four-year worth $19.75 million, fully guaranteed.

8. Carolina – Christian McCaffrey, running back; signed four-year, $17.2 million deal, with $10.7 million signing bonus.

9. Cincinnati – John Ross, wide receiver; signed four-year deal, $17.1 million with $10.6 million signing bonus.

10. Kansas City – Patrick Mahomes, quarterback

11. New Orleans – Marshon Lattimore, cornerback

12. Houston – Deshaun Watson, quarterback; signed four-year deal worth $13.854 million, with a $8.215 million signing bonus

13. Arizona – Haason Reddick, linebacker

14. Philadelphia – Derek Barnett, defensive end

15. Indianapolis – Malik Hooker, safety

16. Baltimore – Marlon Humphrey, cornerback; signed four-year deal, with $11.9 million fully guaranteed and a $6.8 million signing bonus.

17. Washington – Jonathan Allen, defensive end; signed four-year deal worth $11.6 million with $6.6 million signing bonus./strong>

18. Tennessee – Adoree' Jackson, cornerback

19. Tampa Bay – O.J. Howard, tight end

20. Denver – Garett Bolles, offensive tackle; signed four-year deal, terms not announced

21. Detroit - Jarrad Davis, linebacker; signed four-year deal, worth $10.97 million fully guaranteed, with $6.1 million signing bonus.

22. Miami – Charles Harris, linebacker

23. New York Giants – Evan Engram, tight end

24. Oakland – Gareon Conley, cornerback

25. Cleveland – Jabrill Peppers, safety

26. Atlanta – Takkarist McKinley, defensive end; signed four-year deal, terms not announced

27. Buffalo – Tre'Davious White, cornerback

28. Dallas – Taco Charlton, defensive end; signed four-year deal, worth $8.65 million, with $7.12 million fully guaranteed and $5.4 million signing bonus.

29. Cleveland – David Njoku, tight end

30. Pittsburgh – T.J. Watt, linebacker

31. San Francisco - Reuben Foster, linebacker

32. New Orleans, Ryan Ramczyk, offensive tackle

