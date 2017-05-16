2017 NFL first-round pick signings tracker
Now that the NFL draft is over, the teams will hope to sign their draft picks so the players can attend the first mini-camps and training camps slated for later this summer.
Here's a look at the contract status of each team's first-round pick this season. Each of the contracts come with a fifth-year option that has the option to be exercised by the team.
1. Cleveland – Myles Garrett, defensive end
2. Chicago – Mitchell Trubisky, quarterback
3. San Francisco – Solomon Thomas, defensive end
4. Jacksonville – Leonard Fournette, running back
5. Tennessee – Corey Davis, wide receiver
6. N.Y Jets – Jamal Adams, safety
7. L.A. Chargers – Mike Williams, wide receiver; signed four-year worth $19.75 million, fully guaranteed.
8. Carolina – Christian McCaffrey, running back; signed four-year, $17.2 million deal, with $10.7 million signing bonus.
9. Cincinnati – John Ross, wide receiver; signed four-year deal, $17.1 million with $10.6 million signing bonus.
10. Kansas City – Patrick Mahomes, quarterback
11. New Orleans – Marshon Lattimore, cornerback
12. Houston – Deshaun Watson, quarterback; signed four-year deal worth $13.854 million, with a $8.215 million signing bonus
13. Arizona – Haason Reddick, linebacker
14. Philadelphia – Derek Barnett, defensive end
15. Indianapolis – Malik Hooker, safety
16. Baltimore – Marlon Humphrey, cornerback; signed four-year deal, with $11.9 million fully guaranteed and a $6.8 million signing bonus.
17. Washington – Jonathan Allen, defensive end; signed four-year deal worth $11.6 million with $6.6 million signing bonus./strong>
18. Tennessee – Adoree' Jackson, cornerback
19. Tampa Bay – O.J. Howard, tight end
20. Denver – Garett Bolles, offensive tackle; signed four-year deal, terms not announced
21. Detroit - Jarrad Davis, linebacker; signed four-year deal, worth $10.97 million fully guaranteed, with $6.1 million signing bonus.
22. Miami – Charles Harris, linebacker
23. New York Giants – Evan Engram, tight end
24. Oakland – Gareon Conley, cornerback
25. Cleveland – Jabrill Peppers, safety
26. Atlanta – Takkarist McKinley, defensive end; signed four-year deal, terms not announced
27. Buffalo – Tre'Davious White, cornerback
28. Dallas – Taco Charlton, defensive end; signed four-year deal, worth $8.65 million, with $7.12 million fully guaranteed and $5.4 million signing bonus.
29. Cleveland – David Njoku, tight end
30. Pittsburgh – T.J. Watt, linebacker
31. San Francisco - Reuben Foster, linebacker
32. New Orleans, Ryan Ramczyk, offensive tackle