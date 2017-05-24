NFL

2017 NFL first-round pick signings tracker

1:38 | NFL
Falling in the NFL Draft could cost a player big
icon
Scooby Axson
38 minutes ago

Now that the NFL draft is over, the teams will hope to sign their draft picks so the players can attend the first mini-camps and training camps slated for later this summer.

Here's a look at the contract status of each team's first-round pick this season. Each of the contracts come with a fifth-year option that has the option to be exercised by the team.

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, defensive end—signed four-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $30.4 million with a $20.25 million signing bonus and includes offset language.

2. Chicago Bears: Mitchell Trubisky, quarterback

3. San Francisco 49ers: Solomon Thomas, defensive end

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, running back—signed four-year, fully guaranteed deal with no offset language

5. Tennessee Titans: Corey Davis, wide receiver

6. New York Jets: Jamal Adams, safety

7. Los Angeles Chargers: Mike Williams, wide receiver—signed four-year worth $19.75 million, fully guaranteed.

8. Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffrey, running back—signed four-year, $17.2 million deal, with $10.7 million signing bonus

9. Cincinnati Bengals: John Ross, wide receiver—signed four-year deal, $17.1 million with $10.6 million signing bonus

10. Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, quarterback

11. New Orleans Saints: Marshon Lattimore, cornerback

12. Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson, quarterback—signed four-year deal worth $13.854 million, with a $8.215 million signing bonus

13. Arizona Cardinals: Haason Reddick, linebacker

14. Philadelphia Eagles: Derek Barnett, defensive end

15. Indianapolis Colts: Malik Hooker, safety —signed a four-year deal worth $12.6 million, including a $7.3 million signing bonus

16. Baltimore Ravens: Marlon Humphrey, cornerback—signed four-year deal, with $11.9 million fully guaranteed and a $6.8 million signing bonus

17. Washington Redskins: Jonathan Allen, defensive end—signed four-year deal worth $11.6 million with $6.6 million signing bonus

18. Tennessee Titans: Adoree' Jackson, cornerback—signed four-year deal, terms not announced

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: O.J. Howard, tight end—signed four-year deal, terms not announced

20. Denver Broncos: Garett Bolles, offensive tackle—signed four-year, $11 million deal with $6.2 million signing bonus

21. Detroit Lions: Jarrad Davis, linebacker—signed four-year deal, worth $10.97 million fully guaranteed, with $6.1 million signing bonus.

22. Miami Dolphins: Charles Harris, linebacker

23. New York Giants: Evan Engram, tight end

24. Oakland Raiders: Gareon Conley, cornerback

25. Cleveland Browns: Jabrill Peppers, safety

26. Atlanta Falcons: Takkarist McKinley, defensive end—signed four-year deal, terms not announced

27. Buffalo Bills: Tre'Davious White, cornerback—signed four-year deal, terms not announced

28. Dallas Cowboys: Taco Charlton, defensive end—signed four-year deal, worth $8.65 million, with $7.12 million fully guaranteed and $5.4 million signing bonus.

29. Cleveland Browns: David Njoku, tight end

30. Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Watt, linebacker

31. San Francisco 49ers: Reuben Foster, linebacker

32. New Orleans Saints: Ryan Ramczyk, offensive tackle

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters