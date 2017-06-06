NFL

Packers fans drove stranded Davon House from Minneapolis to Green Bay

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

Packers cornerback Davon House found himself in a serious pinch on Monday night, and a pair of generous Green Bay fans stepped up to help him out.

ESPN reported out in detail the sequence of events that began with House missing a connecting flight from Minneapolis to Green Bay, and ended with two brothers giving him a late-night lift.

Chad Johnson (no, not that Chad Johnson) and his brother Mike, who live in Western Wisconsin, made the drive to Minneapolis to scoop up the stranded House and deliver him to his destination right on time. They even brought him a pillow for the ride.

“I went to bed, and I was scrolling through my Twitter and saw he needed a ride," Chad Johnson told ESPN. "My brother lives in Hudson; I'm in Eau Claire. I tweeted him that, 'I could come pick you up,' and in the meantime I texted my brother that House needs a ride. My brother also tweeted him. He was closer, so he swung up to the airport and picked him up, and I met him on Highway 29 so my brother and I could keep each other awake.”

The Johnsons and House arrived at House’s car, which was parked at the Green Bay airport, and from there, House brought them to the Packers’ facility and gave them some signed gear and gas money.

Good job, everyone.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters