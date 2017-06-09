NFL

Patriots receive Super Bowl LI rings

1:12 | NFL
The Biggest Contracts in the NFL
icon
Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

While the rest of the sports world have their eyes glued on the NBA Finals, the New England Patriots had their own celebration on Friday, as the team received their Super Bowl rings.

In case you weren't one of the 115 million people that watched the Super Bowl, the Patriots came back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime in Super Bowl LI.

The ring has 280 diamonds and features the Patriots logo, made from a custom-cut created corundum sapphire and ruby. Another sapphire in the background surrounds Patriots logo and features each of the five Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophies, with the words "World Champions" on the side.

"We celebrated our first Super Bowl ring ceremony 15 years ago to the day," said Patriots owner Robert Kraft. "It was our first Super Bowl championship in 42 years and, at the time, I couldn't imagine a more exciting game or ring celebration.

On the left side of the ring has the player's name and their number in diamonds. A lighthouse and bridge with the years of the previous Super Bowl wins are also on the side. On the inside of the ring reads the words "Greatest Comeback Ever."

The right side has the Super Bowl LI logo with the 34–28 final score at the top and New England's 17–2 overall record at the bottom.

The ring has a carat weight of 5.1.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters