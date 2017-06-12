NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. shows up to Giants minicamp after skipping OTAs

1:32 | NFL
Do NFL Teams Score by Spending on Free Agents?
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reported to the team's facility before minicamp starts up after skipping OTAs while seeking a new contract, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The mandatory three-day minicamp runs from June 13 to 15.

On Sunday, Beckham posted a video to his Instagram with "#ImBack."

"The rain falls on the just and unjust alike..." #ImBack

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on

Beckham is slated to earn $1.8 million this season from his rookie contract but the team also picked up his estimated $8.5 million option for 2018. He is currently being paid more by his sponsor Nike than the Giants.

Owner John Mara recently told fans in attendance at a Giants Town Hall event that he wants Beckham to be a Giant for the rest of his career.

Beckham is coming off a season in which he made 101 receptions for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters