Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reported to the team's facility before minicamp starts up after skipping OTAs while seeking a new contract, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The mandatory three-day minicamp runs from June 13 to 15.

On Sunday, Beckham posted a video to his Instagram with "#ImBack."

"The rain falls on the just and unjust alike..." #ImBack A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

Beckham is slated to earn $1.8 million this season from his rookie contract but the team also picked up his estimated $8.5 million option for 2018. He is currently being paid more by his sponsor Nike than the Giants.

Owner John Mara recently told fans in attendance at a Giants Town Hall event that he wants Beckham to be a Giant for the rest of his career.

Beckham is coming off a season in which he made 101 receptions for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns.