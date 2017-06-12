Odell Beckham Jr. shows up to Giants minicamp after skipping OTAs
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reported to the team's facility before minicamp starts up after skipping OTAs while seeking a new contract, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.
The mandatory three-day minicamp runs from June 13 to 15.
On Sunday, Beckham posted a video to his Instagram with "#ImBack."
Beckham is slated to earn $1.8 million this season from his rookie contract but the team also picked up his estimated $8.5 million option for 2018. He is currently being paid more by his sponsor Nike than the Giants.
Owner John Mara recently told fans in attendance at a Giants Town Hall event that he wants Beckham to be a Giant for the rest of his career.
Beckham is coming off a season in which he made 101 receptions for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns.