Albert Breer's Podcast: Wes Welker Talks Manning, Brady, and the Transition to Coaching

  • Albert Breer breaks down why Washington is in this position with Kirk Cousins. Wes Welker joins to talk about his transition to a career in coaching
I'm back from vacation and that means the podcast is back too! This week, I explain Washington's contract situation with Kirk Cousins and talk to Wes Welker about how he chose coaching over a potential career in media. Plus, Andy Gresh joins me for the my weekly segments. 

