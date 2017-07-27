Odell Beckham Jr. has lofty expectations for his future contracts.

In a video posted on the Uninterrupted on Thursday, the New York Giants receiver said he hopes to be more than just the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

"It's like the elephant in the room, and you know you don't want to talk about it," Beckham says in the video. "But I've gotten to the point where I'm like, 'No, I'm going to ... there's no need to not talk about it.' I believe that I will hopefully be not just the highest-paid receiver in the league, but the highest-paid, period."

In May, Beckham signed the richest shoe deal in NFL history. His deal with Nike pays him $5 million a year over five years, which is more than he makes with the Giants.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, Beckham skipped OTAs this off-season because he was looking for a new contract.

In addition to speaking on a potential new deal, Beckham also commented on the idea of football becoming too much of a job for him.

"Four or five years ago when I was in college, I told my college coach that I fear the day that they make football not what I love to do anymore so much, but my job," he says. "And now it's starting to slowly become my job. It's not like, just what I love to do anymore. Like I said, it's been made clear that it's a business. Those are some tough lines to walk."

He also addressed his critics, saying, "I don't really care to be proving myself to people I don't know." Earlier this off-season he wore cleats addressing the media suggesting critics in the media should be quiet.

In his three seasons, Beckham has caught 288 passes for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns. None of these numbers are the most for receivers over that period. The only major receiving statistic he has ever led the league in was yards per game during his rookie season, when he averaged 108.8 yards each contest, playing in 12 games.