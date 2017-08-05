Defensive tackle Linval Joseph has agreed to a 4-year, $50 million extension with the Minnesota Vikings. SportsTrust Advisors announced the agreement first, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted out the details of the contract shortly thereafter. Per Rapoport, $31 million is guaranteed.

Joseph, 28, is coming off a career year in which he had 77 tackles, four sacks and was named to his first Pro Bowl. Joseph plays the nose tackle position and anchors a Vikings defense that allowed the third-fewest yards per game last season.

Joseph was selected in the second round of the 2010 draft by the Giants. He played four seasons in New York before joining Minnesota in 2014.

The deal allows both parties to focus on the upcoming regular season and means that Joseph will not become a free agent after next season, as he would have without the extension.

The Vikings open the season against the Saints on Sept. 11.