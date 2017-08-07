Add Johnny Manziel to the list of Colin Kaepernick supporters.

In a video from TMZ, Manziel speaks highly of Kaepernick and says that even if he doesn't deserve a starting spot, his track record has shown that he should at least be a backup quarterback somewhere.

"I mean, even if he's not going to start, he's good enough to be on a roster for sure," Manziel says. "That's a guy that if we go back five years, the Ravens are playing the Niners in the Super Bowl, and the next year they're playing the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. So that's a guy who's got a team to that point multiple years, who may have had a couple of down years these past couple years, but at the same time he has a track record of going out and proving he can play."

Manziel went on to say that he does not believe Kaepernick's career is finished, and that "once all of the other stuff quiets down a little bit" he will be fine.

Like Kaepernick, Manziel is also waiting for another team to give him another shot. Manziel has not played since he was with the Cleveland Browns in 2015.

It was reported earlier this offseason that Saints coach Sean Payton reached out to the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner about a return, and in the video Manziel says that interest from around the NFL has been part of the reason he has not gone to the CFL just yet to continue his playing career.

He was also asked about possibly making the jump to baseball since he was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 28th round in 2014, but Manziel says he'll "leave that to (Tim) Tebow" for now.