NFL

Johnny Manziel Says Colin Kaepernick Should Be On NFL Roster

0:49 | NFL
John Harbaugh Thinks Kaepernick Will Play in NFL This Season
Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

Add Johnny Manziel to the list of Colin Kaepernick supporters.

In a video from TMZ, Manziel speaks highly of Kaepernick and says that even if he doesn't deserve a starting spot, his track record has shown that he should at least be a backup quarterback somewhere.

"I mean, even if he's not going to start, he's good enough to be on a roster for sure," Manziel says. "That's a guy that if we go back five years, the Ravens are playing the Niners in the Super Bowl, and the next year they're playing the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. So that's a guy who's got a team to that point multiple years, who may have had a couple of down years these past couple years, but at the same time he has a track record of going out and proving he can play."

Manziel went on to say that he does not believe Kaepernick's career is finished, and that "once all of the other stuff quiets down a little bit" he will be fine.

NFL
Ravens President: Colin Kaepernick Wants To Play, Ravens Weighing Decision

Like Kaepernick, Manziel is also waiting for another team to give him another shot. Manziel has not played since he was with the Cleveland Browns in 2015.

It was reported earlier this offseason that Saints coach Sean Payton reached out to the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner about a return, and in the video Manziel says that interest from around the NFL has been part of the reason he has not gone to the CFL just yet to continue his playing career.

He was also asked about possibly making the jump to baseball since he was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 28th round in 2014, but Manziel says he'll "leave that to (Tim) Tebow" for now.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters