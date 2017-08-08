NFL

49ers End Practice Early After Donavin Newsom Knocked Unconscious

1:09 | NFL
Dr. Bennet Omalu: Is Football Sustainable in Its Current Form?
Jeremy Woo
34 minutes ago

49ers linebacker Donavin Newsom was taken to the hospital after a collision during Tuesday’s practice, according to multiple reports.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Newsom had feeling in his lower half, but little else was known folliwing the injury. Newsom was taken off the field by paramedics and away in an ambulance after colloding with defensive back Chanceller James.

“It’s scary anytime you’ve got a guy on the ground that long,” Kyle Shanahan said. “We have a lot of information we need to find out. The encouraging part I can say is his eyes were open. He did have feeling in his lower half and in his hands. That’s the encouraging part about it. He’s on his way to the hospital. That’s really all I know, and we’re praying for the best.”

Newsom was an undrafted free agent signing out of Missouri.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters