49ers linebacker Donavin Newsom was taken to the hospital after a collision during Tuesday’s practice, according to multiple reports.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Newsom had feeling in his lower half, but little else was known folliwing the injury. Newsom was taken off the field by paramedics and away in an ambulance after colloding with defensive back Chanceller James.

Scary scene at #49ers practice as LB Donavin Newsom collided w/S Chanceller James. Newsom taken off field on a backboard via ambulance. pic.twitter.com/uikRZKbsi0 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) August 8, 2017

“It’s scary anytime you’ve got a guy on the ground that long,” Kyle Shanahan said. “We have a lot of information we need to find out. The encouraging part I can say is his eyes were open. He did have feeling in his lower half and in his hands. That’s the encouraging part about it. He’s on his way to the hospital. That’s really all I know, and we’re praying for the best.”

Newsom was an undrafted free agent signing out of Missouri.