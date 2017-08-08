NFL

Marvin Lewis 'Taking Time Away' From Bengals to Deal With Health Issue

Bengals Head Coach Marvin Lewis Stepping Away From Team With Health Issue
Marvin Lewis is "taking time away from the team to focus on a minor health issue," the Bengals announced Tuesday.

Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports that Lewis is dealing with a blood clot in his ankle and needs bed rest, although he wants to coach through it.

Lewis, 58, was absent from practice Tuesday and special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons filled in for him. The Bengals said in a statement Lewis will be back as soon as possible, which could be later this week.

Lewis is the second longest tenured coach in the NFL right now, having been with the Bengals since 2003. While he is gone, Simmons will continue to lead the team.

In his 14 years in Cincinnati, Lewis has led the Bengals to a 118-103-3 record with seven playoff appearances but no postseason wins.

