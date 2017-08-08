NFL

Packers Release DT Guion in Wake of Arrest, Suspension

0:55 | NFL
All-Pro DL Vince Wilfork Retires After 13 Seasons
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

The Green Bay Packers released defensive tackle Letroy Guion on Tuesday. Guion was arrested for driving while intoxicated in June and has been suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for an unrelated violation of the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy. 

Guion was arrested in Hawaii, where his breath reportedly smelled of marijuana and his blood alcohol level was .086. He was suspended for three games in 2015 for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy after he was arrested on a marijuana possession charge. 

NFL
Green Bay Packers Fantasy Football 2017 Preview: Aaron Rodgers Is Top QB Pick

Guion, 30, made 30 tackles in 15 starts last season, and he started each of Green Bay's three playoff games. A fifth-round pick out of Florida State in 2008, he joined the Packers in 2014 after spending his first six years in the league with the Minnesota Vikings. Guion signed a three-year, $11.25 million extension with Green Bay prior to the 2016 season. 

Before his release, Guion was listed as the backup to nosetackle Kenny Clark, a first-round pick in 2016. The move makes the Packers even thinner on the defensive line—third-round pick Montravius Adams is out for the season with a left foot injury he suffered on the first day of training camp. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters