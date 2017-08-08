Packers Release DT Guion in Wake of Arrest, Suspension

The Green Bay Packers released defensive tackle Letroy Guion on Tuesday. Guion was arrested for driving while intoxicated in June and has been suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for an unrelated violation of the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Guion was arrested in Hawaii, where his breath reportedly smelled of marijuana and his blood alcohol level was .086. He was suspended for three games in 2015 for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy after he was arrested on a marijuana possession charge.

Guion, 30, made 30 tackles in 15 starts last season, and he started each of Green Bay's three playoff games. A fifth-round pick out of Florida State in 2008, he joined the Packers in 2014 after spending his first six years in the league with the Minnesota Vikings. Guion signed a three-year, $11.25 million extension with Green Bay prior to the 2016 season.

Before his release, Guion was listed as the backup to nosetackle Kenny Clark, a first-round pick in 2016. The move makes the Packers even thinner on the defensive line—third-round pick Montravius Adams is out for the season with a left foot injury he suffered on the first day of training camp.