The New England Patriots do not need any help from other teams in the AFC East this year as they go for their ninth division title in a row. But the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots may have an even better shot now with Jay Cutler likely replacing Ryan Tannehill as the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.

New England is listed as a massive -1000 favorite (bet $1000 to win $100) on the odds to win the AFC East at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Tannehill suffered a knee injury last Thursday that will reportedly require surgery, prompting the Dolphins to ink Cutler to a one-year deal worth $10 million. The former signal-caller of the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos was retired when he got the call to play in Miami, and he was previously set to make his broadcasting debut for FOX as an NFL analyst.

Cutler played under Dolphins head coach Adam Gase when he was the offensive coordinator for the Bears in 2015 before moving on to South Beach.

Miami is still the +1000 second choice to win the AFC East with Cutler under center, and the team last took home the division title in 2008 after winning a tiebreaker over the Patriots. That ended a five-year reign atop the AFC East for New England at the time.

The Patriots, also heavy chalk on the Super Bowl 52 odds, remain the overwhelming favorites to repeat as division champions because they got even better in the offseason with the additions of wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The same cannot really be said for any of the other AFC East teams, especially the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

The Bills are the +1200 third choice to win the AFC East and fired head coach Rex Ryan before the end of last season. Replacing Ryan is 43-year-old Sean McDermott, who previously served as defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers from 2011 to 2016.

Finally, the Jets are the longshots on the board at +5000 to win the division, and rightfully so. They let many of their top players go in free agency as they look to rebuild under third-year head coach Todd Bowles. The former defensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals saw his team regress with a 5-11 mark in 2016 after going 10-6.