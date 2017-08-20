The Green Bay Packers made an impressive run to last year’s NFC Championship Game considering the injuries the team was dealing with heading into the playoffs.

This season, the Packers are hoping they will be healthier and take the next step by returning to the Super Bowl as the -140 betting favorites (wager $140 to win $100) to take home their sixth NFC North title in seven years at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Green Bay, second only to the New England Patriots on the Super Bowl 52 odds heading into this season, finished last year with a 10-6 record but entered the postseason on a six-game winning streak following a disappointing 4-6 start.

However, the Packers simply ran out of steam in a 44-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the conference title game following a 34-31 upset of the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not have many healthy receivers to throw to at the Georgia Dome.

The Minnesota Vikings had nearly opposite results a year ago, getting off to a hot 5-0 start before dropping four in a row en route to a 3-8 finish and 8-8 overall record. The Vikings had also gone 4-0 in the preseason and looked like they made a brilliant move in acquiring quarterback Sam Bradford to replace the injured Teddy Bridgewater.

Bradford still turned in the best campaign of his six-year career with 3,877 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. Minnesota is listed as the +225 second choice (bet $100 to win $225) to win the NFC North as the only other team to win the division since 2010.

The Chicago Bears won the NFC North that year before losing to Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game. The Bears are +1200 longshots to win the division this season behind the Detroit Lions at +425.

Chicago, with an OVER/UNDER win total of just 5.5 for this season at the sportsbooks, still does not know who will be replacing Jay Cutler as the starting quarterback going into the regular-season opener, with first-round draft pick Mitch Trubisky battling veteran Mike Glennon for the job this preseason.