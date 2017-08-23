Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell says that he plans to return to the team after their final preseason game, as implied in a tweet on Tuesday night.

Bell was asked by a social media user when he would return to the Steelers, Bell responded "9-1-17."

Sept. 1 is the date after Pittsburgh's final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. They open the season on Sept. 10 against the Cleveland Browns.

Bell, 25, has not participated in training camp and not signed $12.1 million franchise tender, as he is seeking a long-term deal.

He could be slapped with the franchise tag against after next season or hit free agency, where he could become the league's highest-paid running back.

That distinction belongs to Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman, who earns $8.25 million per year.

Bell ran for 1,268 yards and scored seven touchdowns on the ground and added 75 receptions for another 616 yards last season.