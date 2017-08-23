Le'Veon Bell Indicates Return to Steelers on Sept. 1
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell says that he plans to return to the team after their final preseason game, as implied in a tweet on Tuesday night.
Bell was asked by a social media user when he would return to the Steelers, Bell responded "9-1-17."
Sept. 1 is the date after Pittsburgh's final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. They open the season on Sept. 10 against the Cleveland Browns.
9-1-17 😉 https://t.co/8Sj7MvzD79— Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) August 23, 2017
you're welcome 😁 https://t.co/9nIZc4wqjj— Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) August 23, 2017
Bell, 25, has not participated in training camp and not signed $12.1 million franchise tender, as he is seeking a long-term deal.
He could be slapped with the franchise tag against after next season or hit free agency, where he could become the league's highest-paid running back.
That distinction belongs to Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman, who earns $8.25 million per year.
Bell ran for 1,268 yards and scored seven touchdowns on the ground and added 75 receptions for another 616 yards last season.