Eric Dickerson to Retire as a Ram After a Rocky Recent Relationship with Team

Rams Sign Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson to One-Day Contract to Retire as a Ram
Nearly 24 years after his final NFL game, Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson is signing a one-day contract to officially retire as a member of the Los Angeles Rams

Dickerson, who was selected by the Rams with the second pick in the 1983 draft, played four seasons in L.A. before being traded to the Colts mid-way through the 1987 season. He set the single-season rushing record in 1984 with 2,105 yards and was the NFL’s leading rusher in three of his four full-seasons with the Rams. 

Dickerson’s recent relationship with the Rams has been contentious, though. He said last season that former Rams coach Jeff Fisher had banned him from the team’s sidelines and that he would never attend a Rams game as long as Fisher was the coach. Dickerson said Fisher had called him and chewed him out for criticizing the team. Fisher insisted Dickerson was always welcome with the team

After Fisher was fired, Dickerson said he’d resume going to Rams games

