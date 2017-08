The 2018 Super Bowl (LII) will be held in Minneapolis, as the Vikings play host to the NFL’s 52nd annual title game.

The game is set for Feb. 4 at US Bank Stadium.

Which teams will play in the game? Well, there are still 17 weeks of regular season to play, plus playoffs.

That said, Sports Illustrated predicts Patriots 31, Packers 27.

The NFL season kicks off Sept. 7, when the Chiefs play the Patriots.