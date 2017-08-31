NFL

Bengals' First-Round Pick John Ross Leaves Preseason Finale With Knee Injury

0:40 | NFL
Report: Texans Sign DeAndre Hopkins to 5-Year Extension With $49 Million Guaranteed
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Bengals wide receiver John Ross left in the first quarter of Cincinnati's preseason finale against the Colts with a left knee injury.

Ross tore the ACL in that same left knee in 2015, but he returned to the Bengals' sideline under his own power after being evaluated in the locker room on Thursday night. Ross had one reception for six yards and one carry for 25 yards before leaving the contest.

The first-round pick (ninth overall) out of Washington rose to prominence by running a 4.22-second 40-yard dash, the fastest time since the event has been electronically timed.

It is unknown whether the injury will affect Ross' status for the Bengals' Week 1 matchup with the Ravens on Sept. 10.

