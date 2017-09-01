NFL

Packers Fan Surprises Aaron Rodgers with a Kiss and He Hardly Bats an Eye

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Aaron Rodgers is unflappable. Defensive linemen barreling downhill at him do not faze him. Weather so cold he can’t feel his fingertips cannot stop his passes from finding their marks. A touchdown deficit in the game’s closing moments doesn’t even make him sweat. 

A stranger kissing Rodgers on the head is no exception. 

At the Packers’ annual luncheon this week—the one where Rodgers and backup Brett Hundley dressed up in Men in Black costumes—Rodgers had a chat with a fan. As she walked away, she kissed him on the head. Was Rodgers thrown by the intimate moment with a stranger. No, no way. He just, as one Twitter user put it, “looks at the camera like he's in an episode of The Office.”

Or maybe he wasn’t even surprised because he’s so deified in Wisconsin that this happens all the time. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters