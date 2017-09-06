The New England Patriots enter the 2017 NFL season as the prohibitive favorites to win their record-tying sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

However, the NFC has a few top Super Bowl contenders hoping to prevent them from a repeat, with the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers meeting in a monster Week 1 matchup that could ultimately determine who earns home-field advantage.

The Patriots officially kick off the season on Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs, who many thought could challenge them last season before they lost at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

This year, New England will have star quarterback Tom Brady from the start, although he will not have top target Julian Edelman to throw to after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. Instead, Brady will break in new addition Brandin Cooks, as the Patriots have been bet up to 9-point home favorites over the Chiefs after opening at -7.5.

In addition, Kansas City will be without running back Spencer Ware due to a season-ending knee injury, and this could be the last year quarterback Alex Smith has to lead the offense with rookie Patrick Mahomes waiting in the wings. The Chiefs have lost the past six road meetings at New England, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, going 2-4 against the spread.

The Patriots covered eight in a row to wrap up last season, when they finished with a remarkable 16-3 mark ATS overall.

In the NFC, a showdown at Lambeau Field between the top teams in the conference based on future odds might be even more exciting. The Packers saw their Super Bowl run fall short in the NFC Championship Game a year ago, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers doing the best he could with limited offensive weapons and an injury-plagued defense.

Green Bay is a 3-point home favorite in this spot versus Seattle and has won the past seven home meetings in the series, covering the spread in the last four.

The Seahawks have an outstanding record recently as an underdog though, going 19-6-1 ATS in their previous 26 under that scenario. They were the most impressive team in the preseason too, totaling the most points en route to a perfect 4-0 mark SU and ATS.