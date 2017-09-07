NFL

Patriots-Chiefs Injuries: Amendola Out, Hightower Questionable, Hill Probable

Patriots receiver Danny Amendola is out for the remainder of Thursday's season opener against the Chiefs with a head injury, the team announced.

Amendola had six catches for 100 yards and was also serving as the Patriots punt returner during the game with Julian Edelman out. The Patriots are also without receiver Malcolm Mitchell who was placed on injured receiver.

Additionally, linebacker Dont'a Hightower is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill also went to the locker room with cramps, but is probable to return.

