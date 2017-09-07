Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Chiefs safety Eric Berry was carted off with an Achilles injury in Thursday's season opener and will not return. After the game, coach Andy reid said Berry had a potential Achilles tear.

Berry spent the night covering Rob Gronkowski, who had just two catches on the night.

Patriots receiver Danny Amendola left the game with a head injury, the team announced.

Amendola had six catches for 100 yards and was also serving as the Patriots punt returner during the game with Julian Edelman out. The Patriots are also without receiver Malcolm Mitchell who was placed on injured reserve.

Additionally, linebacker Dont'a Hightower is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill also went to the locker room with cramps, but is probable to return.