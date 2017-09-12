On this week's show, I sat down for conversations with Tennessee's bookend tackles, who I think are the best tackle combination in football, Taylor Lewan and Jack Conklin, Dallas center Travis Frederick, and Tampa Bay COO Brian Ford. Lewan and Conklin discuss their high ratings and whether they might be the best in the league. Lewan discusses his endless supply of tattoos (including a natty otter in a suit and top hat on his lower leg), and why he likes Frank Sinatra so much. Conklin talks about his neatnik one-time roommate, Marcus Mariota. Ford talks about the Bucs' preparations for their first home game Sunday after Hurricane Irma wracked the area, on Raymond James Stadium being used as a law-enforcement and military staging area during Irma, and the team picking up the pieces after not playing in week one. Frederick tells stories about college teammate Russell Wilson at Wisconsin, his toughest day (by far) among opponents he faces, and on the transition from Tony Romo to Dak Prescott at quarterback.

