It is obviously difficult to assess who the best team in the NFL is right now, especially after the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots (0-1) lost 42-27 at home to the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) in the league’s season opener last Thursday night.

But football bettors can certainly argue that any teams covering the spread easily in Week 1 and helping them build their bankroll early on deserve some high praise.

Two of those teams are the Oakland Raiders (1-0) and the Los Angeles Rams (1-0).

The Raiders faced a stiff test in their third trip to visit the Tennessee Titans (0-1) in as many years last Sunday, and they improved to 3-0 straight up and against the spread in those games with a 26-16 victory. This Sunday, Oakland hosts the New York Jets (0-1) as 14-home favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, the biggest number on the betting board.

For the Rams, they find themselves favored for the second consecutive week to start the season. Los Angeles backed up its status as home chalk last week with a 46-9 rout of the Indianapolis Colts (0-1). The Rams had opened as underdogs but switched to the role of favorites when Indy quarterback Andrew Luck was ruled out. This week, Los Angeles is listed as a 2.5-point home favorite hosting the Washington Redskins (0-1).

Two much more intriguing matchups for Week 2 feature last year’s Super Bowl finalists, as the Patriots visit the New Orleans Saints (0-1) and the Atlanta Falcons (1-0) host the Green Bay Packers in an NFC Championship Game rematch.

New England is a 4.5-point road favorite and has won four of the past five meetings with New Orleans. Meanwhile, Atlanta is 2.5-point home chalk and beat Green Bay twice last season after losing the previous four in the series, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

Another couple games of note include the Titans visiting the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) as 1.5-point road favorites along with the New York Giants (0-1) hosting the Detroit Lions (1-0) as 5-point home chalk. Like the Raiders and Rams, the Jaguars and Lions were both impressive in Week 1, and each of them is a dog for the second week in a row.

Week 2 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday with the Cincinnati Bengals pegged as 5-point home favorites against the Houston Texans in the primetime matchup.