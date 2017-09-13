When the Atlanta Falcons (1-0) routed the Green Bay Packers (1-0) in last year’s NFC Championship Game 44-21, they were at home and much healthier than their opponent.

This time around, the Falcons will be hosting the Packers once again, but the game will be much more even, as the betting line suggests at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Atlanta is listed as 2.5-point home chalk versus Green Bay on Sunday.

The Falcons also played host to the Packers in Week 8 last season, rallying back for a 33-32 victory but failing to cover the spread as 3-point home favorites. Green Bay led 24-19 at halftime and Aaron Rodgers threw for 246 yards and four touchdowns. Rodgers also led the team in rushing with 60 yards on six carries.

The main differences this year are that the matchup will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium rather than the Georgia Dome, and it will be showcased in prime time on Sunday Night Football.

Earlier on Sunday, two winless teams will match up at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome when the New England Patriots (0-1) visit the New Orleans Saints (0-1).

The defending Super Bowl champion Patriots are 4.5-point road favorites and will need to play much better defensively than they did against the Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday night if they are going to repeat this year.

New England has won four of the past five meetings straight up, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, but New Orleans has covered the spread in seven of the last nine in the series overall. This game will feature the return of wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who was traded away to the Patriots by the Saints in the offseason.

The Saints did not look like an offensive threat without Cooks in their season-opening 29-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday. New Orleans did not generate much of a rushing attack between new addition Adrian Peterson and mainstay Mark Ingram, who combined for 35 yards on just 12 carries between them.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees also did not have many receiving threats, with Ingram and tight end Coby Fleener leading the way with five catches apiece for a total of 108 yards.