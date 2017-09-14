Even though Chuck Pagano bet on himself before the 2015 season and won at the time, it may not ultimately matter when all is said and done with the Indianapolis Colts.

Pagano earned a four-year extension starting last season despite going 8-8 and missing the playoffs the previous year, and his luck may be running out—pun intended—as the -150 favorite (bet $150 to win $100) to be the first NFL coach fired in 2017 on the latest NFL betting props at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Without quarterback Andrew Luck leading the offense, the Colts are among the very worst teams in the league. Pagano can't help but know that fact, especially after seeing his team get destroyed 46-9 by the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.

The longer Luck remains out with a shoulder injury, the more Pagano’s chances of getting fired increase. The only way he can likely save his job right now is by winning games. While there are some other coaches who have a shot at getting fired before him, he is the overwhelming choice, and that should not change anytime soon.

The Colts host the Arizona Cardinals as 7.5-point home underdogs Sunday afternoon.

On a more positive note, a few first-year running backs were impressive in their NFL debuts last week, which is why they are among the favorites to win Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Topping the list is Kareem Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs as the +350 favorite (bet $100 to win $350). Hunt rushed for 148 yards on 17 carries and added five receptions for 98 yards with three touchdowns in Kansas City’s 42-27 upset of the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots last Thursday night.

However, Hunt was not the only one to reach the century mark on the ground last week. Joining him were Dalvin Cook (+400) of the Minnesota Vikings and Leonard Fournette (+500) of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cook totaled 127 yards on 22 carries as the Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 29-19 on Monday night. Prior to that, Fournette had 100 yards on 26 carries as the Jags routed the Houston Texans 29-7 on Sunday.

Christian McCaffrey (+1000) of the Carolina Panthers was one of the preseason favorites to win it, but he rushed for just 47 yards in a 23-3 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.