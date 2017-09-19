The Baltimore Ravens (2-0) head across the pond to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) early Sunday as four-point favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com following what could be the worst Thursday Night Football matchup of the season. While Week 3 of the NFL season does not have many marquee games overall, that does not mean there are not wagering opportunities available for bettors looking for value on the slate.

For example, the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) visit the San Francisco 49ers (0-2) as small three-point road favorites to kick off Week 3 on Thursday, and this could well be the home team’s best chance to pick up a victory this season. The 49ers were an NFC-worst 2-14 a year ago, and both of their wins came against the Rams, who were blanked 28-0 in the 2016 season opener between the teams.

San Francisco also won the second meeting 22-21 on the road, and Los Angeles has failed to cover the spread in six straight games versus conference opponents, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The aforementioned Baltimore-Jacksonville game has some interesting betting trends as well. The Ravens have won nine of the past 12 meetings with the Jaguars, who have covered the last four along with four of their previous five as underdogs overall.

Jacksonville fell apart in the second half last week en route to a 37-16 home loss to the Tennessee Titans after upsetting the Houston Texans 29-7 in Week 1.

Another matchup between bad teams has the Cleveland Browns (0-2) visiting the Indianapolis Colts (0-2) as surprising early one-point favorites. The Browns have not enjoyed much recent success versus Indianapolis, losing seven of eight straight up in the series. However, Cleveland has gone 4-1 ATS in the past five meetings.

The New England Patriots (1-1) are the biggest favorites on the board at -13 hosting the Houston Texans (1-1). The Patriots rebounded from their season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs by blowing out the New Orleans Saints 36-20 on the road.

The Saints (0-2) are still looking for their first win and visit the Carolina Panthers (2-0) as six-point road dogs. The largest road favorites of Week 3 are the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0), as they visit the Chicago Bears (0-2) as 7.5-point chalk.

Overall, nine road teams are favored among the 14 games on the early Week 3 lines posted at sportsbooks.