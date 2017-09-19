NFL

Peter King's Podcast: Derek Carr and Donald Penn on The Raiders' Vegas Future

Quickly

  • Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on the impact of Marshawn Lynch on the team, and on being conflicted about the move to Las Vegas
  • Raiders tackle Donald Penn on how Lynch is misunderstood, how the fans in Oakland aren’t focused on the team leaving, and on the great expectations for the team
  • Vikings general manager Rick Spielman on how general managers today can’t be afraid to make huge moves, the mammoth Sam Bradford trade of a year ago, and the emotion of letting Adrian Peterson go in the off-season
Peter King
Wednesday September 20th, 2017

This week, I was in Oakland for the Raiders first home game as a lame duck team, and I spoke to Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and tackle Donald Penn on being conflicted about the move to Vegas. I also sat down for a conversation with Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. 

Carr talks about playing the game the way he played when he was 8 – to have fun — and trying to get his teammates to do the same, on the impact of Marshawn Lynch on the team, and on being conflicted about the move to Las Vegas. Penn on how Lynch is misunderstood, on how the fans in Oakland aren’t focused on the team leaving, and on the great expectations for the team. 

Spielman explains how general managers today can’t be afraid to make huge moves. He recollects the mammoth Sam Bradford trade of a year ago, and the emotion of letting Adrian Peterson go in the off-season.

